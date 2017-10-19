How to Beat the Left

As regular readers know, my day job is now running Center of the American Experiment, Minnesota’s conservative think and action tank. These days, we are fighting the far-left public school establishment, particularly in Edina, Minnesota. Edina was once one of the country’s top school districts, but that was before the Left took over and prioritized politics–especially racial politics–over education.

The Center’s Kathy Kersten authored a sensational exposé of Edina’s bullying left-wing culture in our magazine, Thinking Minnesota. With a current circulation of 80,000, Thinking Minnesota is the state’s second-largest magazine by circulation.

With the assistance of a donor, we delivered a copy of the current issue of Thinking Minnesota, with Kathy’s cover story on the Edina schools, to every residence in Edina–more than 27,000 homes. That ignited a firestorm of controversy, as normal Edina residents have been enraged to learn what the city’s left-wing school board and school administration have done to Edina’s once-respected school system. Here is just one data point: in the last three years, Edina High School has dropped from 10th place to 40th among Minnesota’s public high schools in math performance. What was once the premier school district in Minnesota is now second or third tier.

In response to our article, plus my presentation to a local group, and multiple posts on the Center’s web site, Edina’s lefties have been going crazy on Facebook for the last week and more. Among other things, they vowed to collect a huge number of copies of Thinking Minnesota and deliver them back to our office. I was skeptical, but hoped they would try it. Today it finally happened. Two Edina leftists delivered fourteen copies of our magazine, out of more than 27,000 that were mailed to Edina residents, scrawled with obscenities.

And they encountered…me.

You can read about what happened here. In Minnesota, long a blue state, we are beating the bullying liberals. They brought us 14 magazines from hateful liberals; meanwhile, thousands are subscribing to Thinking Minnesota.

If you want to help us turn a great state back to the path of sanity, please go here to contribute whatever you can.