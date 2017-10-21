The Week in Pictures: Continuing Liberal Freakout Edition

I don’t know, but doesn’t it seem that liberals and liberalism are steadily losing ground everywhere? They’ve killed the NFL; the Hollywood box office take this years was already way down before Hurricane Harvey hit Sunset Boulevard; Federicka Wilson is doing he best to become the face of the Democratic Party: and the Trump Administration chugs along with its swamp draining project. What’s not to like this week?
And finally, perhaps our mascot for the next several weeks, IDF veteran soldier Orin Julie: