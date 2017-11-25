The Ultimate In Pettiness

Perhaps you have heard about “Piegate.” It started when Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted a photo of a pie that she baked for Thanksgiving:

I️ dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm! pic.twitter.com/rO8nFxtly7 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 23, 2017

Liberals immediately began questioning whether Ms. Sanders had actually baked the pie, or had merely posted a stock photo of a pie. White House correspondent and CNN political analyst April Ryan took the lead:

Show it to us on a table. https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017

I am not trying to be funny but folks are already saying #piegate and #fakepie Show it to us on the table with folks eating it and a pic of you cooking it. I am getting the biggest laugh out of this. I am thankful for this laugh on Black Friday! https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017

Sarah Sanders responded with good humor:

But April Ryan is a hater, and she was having none of it. She is at war with the White House, and perhaps thinks Trump administration pie may be poisoned:

Okay I want to watch you bake it and put it on the table. But forgive I won’t eat it. Remember you guys don’t like the press. https://t.co/gcAt1Sl32i — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 25, 2017

Ryan kept the “controversy” going with numerous retweets of claims that Sanders didn’t really bake the pie. It was a stock image, or something. April Ryan’s Twitter feed is actually rather shocking. I think it is fair to describe it as a hate site. She hates President Trump, the Trump administration, and Republicans and conservatives generally. She retweets absurd nonsense like this:

Children’s health clinics are shutting down after congressional Republicans allowed CHIP to expire. 9 million kids at risk. But GOP still has time for corporate tax cuts. Nice priorities. https://t.co/5PZzLeqj1s — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 24, 2017

You really have to scan Ryan’s Twitter feed to get the point. She is an ideologically committed warrior against the Trump administration and the Republican party.

That wouldn’t be shocking–some of us have relatives you could describe that way–but for the fact that CNN pays her to be a “political analyst,” and she is a member of the White House press corps. In America’s modern history, we have not seen anything like this. Certainly no one from CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Associated Press, etc., declared war on the Obama administration. And when Barack Obama was president, no one started Twitter wars over the provenance of his press secretary’s Thanksgiving pies.

We are sailing in uncharted waters. The best we can say is, at least everyone knows now who our enemies are.