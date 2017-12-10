That is what President Trump called the Democratic Party media in a tweet today–a stain on America–and he is right.

Very little discussion of all the purposely false and defamatory stories put out this week by the Fake News Media. They are out of control – correct reporting means nothing to them. Major lies written, then forced to be withdrawn after they are exposed…a stain on America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2017

It would be a full-time job to keep track of the Democratic Party media’s failed attacks on President Trump and his administration. I wrote about CNN’s latest fiasco here and here. Maybe someone, somewhere, is keeping count of the liberal media’s lies about Trump, but it would be a superhuman task to keep up.

The president’s comment was prompted in part by an absurd tweet by the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel, who was fired by the Post some years ago for his participation in the surreptitious, left-wing JournoList. Weigel rejoined the Post after rehabilitating himself with MSNBC and Slate. I used to say that the Post is the most respectable voice of the Democratic Party, but I am not sure that compliment is still warranted.

Purporting to cover the president’s triumphant rally in Pensacola, Florida, Weigel published a picture of the arena that was partly empty–because it was taken hours before the event began. This tweet by President Trump shows Weigel’s misleading photo along with actual pictures of the event once it was underway. Weigel later admitted that the President was right:

.@DaveWeigel @WashingtonPost put out a phony photo of an empty arena hours before I arrived @ the venue, w/ thousands of people outside, on their way in. Real photos now shown as I spoke. Packed house, many people unable to get in. Demand apology & retraction from FAKE NEWS WaPo! pic.twitter.com/XAblFGh1ob — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2017

These battles between President Trump and Democratic Party reporters are going on almost every day, and Trump is nearly always winning, because reporters from the Washington Post, the New York Times, CNN, the Associated Press and so on are so crazed by Trump’s election that they can’t restrain themselves from lying.

But maybe that is too charitable. Maybe these reporters have been lying for a long time, and we finally have a Republican leader with enough guts to call them on it.