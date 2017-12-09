The Week in Pictures: “The Conversation” Edition

Al Franken’s “resignation” speech contained a familiar trope of today’s liberalism—about how we need to have “a conversation” about sexual harassment. Liberals are always going on about how we need to have a “conversation”—usually a “national conversation” (the best kind!) about especially race and racism. But in practice what liberals have in mind is not a conversation at all, but a confession and repentance: everyone is supposed to confess their sins again the latest iteration of the liberal catechism. But the only “conversation” that really needs to take place is a short one mastered by someone who excelled at it before changing careers: “You’re fired!”

