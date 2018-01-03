Fear & loathing at the DoJ: Andrew McCarthy comments

There is no one whose opinion I wanted more than that of former Assistant United States Attorney Andrew McCarthy on “Fear and loathing at the DoJ.” He knows what he is talking about. I am grateful that he took the time to read the post, watch the video of Howard Root’s account of the criminal case against him (Howard, that is), and comment via Twitter (below). Andy’s tweet to his thousands of followers vastly extended the reach of the post. Now if anyone has Attorney General Sessions’s email address, I’d appreciate your forwarding the post to him.

Fear & loathing at DoJ – as @scottwjohnson recommends, I just spent 50 min watching @RootHoward spellbinding speech. I now grasp 2 things: 1- why DOJ wants no part of debating him, and 2- why it's a disgrace that DOJ won't appear with him. https://t.co/cNQNgR6hyc via @powerlineUS — Andrew C. McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) January 2, 2018

Because of Andrew McCarthy’s tweet, for example, Conrad Black saw the post and took in the video of Howard’s PowerPoint presentation on the government’s case. It is the best presentation of its kind I have ever seen. In case you missed it, you can take it in via Black’s tweet below.