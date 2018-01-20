Shutdowns then and now

You have to be awfully cynical to be Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Senate Republicans have sought to publicize an exhibit displaying Schumer on shutdowns that they have extracted with help from the Wayback Machine, circa 2013. Schumer’s Democratic minions followed him then and they follow him now. Who knew the Senate Republicans have a good Twitter feed to put this exhibit into evidence? It’s a good idea. They probably won’t be getting much help from the Democrats’ media adjunct at CBS, NBC, CNN, and the like.

What @SenSchumer used to think about government shutdowns: “It would be governmental chaos.” “I’m going to shut the government down … unless I get my way. It’s a politics of idiocy.” #SchumerShutdown pic.twitter.com/eKwApBryeW — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) January 20, 2018

Quotable quote: “It’s a politics of idiocy.”

Thanks to Glenn Reynolds and RedState for drawing attention to the Senate GOP tweet.