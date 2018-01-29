The Power Line Show, Episode 52: Regarding Henry

Just in time to download for your morning commute tomorrow (or your evening workout at the gym today), the Power Line Show podcast episode 52 is now up! I walk though all of the important questions with the best “psephologist” in the business—Henry Olsen, who changed his mind on election eve 2016 and predicted that Trump was likely to win. He goes through the four things that he noticed in the closing weeks of the campaign that caused him to change his mind. We also look ahead to the midterms, kick around Star Trek and Star Wars, and make prediction about the Super Bowl (since Henry is also a sports fanatic and number-cruncher).

As usual, you can listen or download the show from our own window below, or from our hosts at Ricochet, who remind everyone “Subscribe to Power Line in iTunes (and leave a 5-star review, please!), or by RSS feed.”

I should another barn-burner of an episode on Thursday. Stay tuned for details!