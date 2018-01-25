Today’s Classroom Lesson: Who Reads the Papers?

In today’s installment from Yes, Prime Minister, Jim Hacker explains the constituency for each major British newspaper:

It is not too hard to translate this into a contemporary American equivalent: “The Washington Post is read by people who think they run the country; The New York Times is read by people who think they ought to run the country; the Wall Street Journal is read by people who own the country; CNN is watched by people who think the country should be run by another country; and Fox News is watched by people who think it is.”