CNN and MSNBC Promoted Russian Anti-Trump Rally

Who can keep up with the news these days? Not me. This story is a day old, but too entertaining to pass up: CNN and MSNBC promoted Russia’s anti-Trump rally in New York on November 12, 2016, just after the election. Scott has already noted that Michael Moore was a prominent figure at the Russia-sponsored rally outside Trump Tower. But Moore wasn’t the only one to fall in enthusiastically with the Russians’ anti-Trump theme:

A check of their November 12 coverage showed both CNN and MSNBC gave enthusiastic coverage to the Russian-organized anti-Trump rally that day, with live reports every hour. Correspondents celebrated the idea that it was “a love rally,” and repeated the marchers’ anti-Trump mantras, such as: “We reject the President-elect.”

***

Of course, none of the networks were aware of who was allegedly behind the march, but CNN and MSNBC reveled in the inflammatory messages of the march. At one point, MSNBC anchor Alex Witt credulously responded to the ridiculously alarmist rhetoric: “That woman, when she’s saying she’s concerned that black people will be shot in the street….Is that a legitimate concern for her? Because, that’s scary.” Correspondent Morgan Radford cheerfully played along: “Alex, it’s not only a legitimate concern for her, it’s a legitimate concern for a lot of people I’ve spoken to….They’re wondering if this [Trump’s election] is almost a license to carry in terms of hate.” If the goal of the secret Russian organizers was to inject nonsense like that into the American political dialogue, then their unwitting helpers on CNN and MSNBC certainly gave them plenty of assistance that day. Both CNN and MSNBC talked about who they thought was organizing the rally. On MSNBC a few minutes before the march began, anchor Alex Witt asked Radford: “Hey, Morgan, can you tell who has organized this rally?…Is there someone in charge here?”

Heh. We know now that the Russians were in charge. It is no surprise that our liberal media followed the Russians’ anti-Trump lead, just as they did with the nuclear freeze movement in the 1980s and the more recent anti-fracking campaign. American liberals have always been happy to be fooled, and few if any have ever expressed regret for parroting the Russian line, then or now.

Still, it is hard to take seriously the Left’s current mantra that Russia’s “meddling” is the greatest threat since 9/11 when leftists themselves have enthusiastically joined the Russian chorus when it suited their agenda.

There is entertaining video at the link.