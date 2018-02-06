Exit Trey Gowdy

Kevin McCullough of New York’s AM 970 The Answer interviewed Rep. Trey Gowdy about his decision to move on from Congress after this term, his role in drafting what I have been calling the Nunes memo, and more. Rep. Gowdy seems to me a model representative. He knows what he is talking about. He is smart. He is candid. He should be heard out. I’ve been listening to the interview as excerpted by Hugh Hewitt this morning and found the audio via Soundcloud (below), where I have listened to it from beginning to end (with advertisements).

Quotable quote (on the Benghazi investigation, and you know whom he’s talking about): “You had guys like Adam Schiff and, really, his sole focus was to protect her.”