The Power Line Show, Ep. 58: CPAC Recap and the Aftermath of Florida

John Hinderaker, just back from CPAC, joined me yesterday afternoon for Episode 58 of the Power Line Show, kicking around the controversies that arose over the guest speaker list for CPAC, but also talking about the frenzy in the aftermath of the Florida school shooting. I offer my argument for calling the liberal bluff about the “well-regulated militia” clause of the 2nd Amendment, and actually having volunteer militias, organized and trained at the local level (except by the Broward County sheriff’s office) to provide school security. I’ll bet I get no takers. We also speculate about how the gun grabbers might actually get more out of President Trump than any other Republican, and no sooner than our thoughts were digitized than the evening network news led with “Is Trump breaking with the NRA?”

