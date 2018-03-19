Dumbest Headlines of the Day

In doing my usual scan of the morning’s news I thought I had spotted easily the dumbest headline of the day in the Washington Post:

Talk about first world problems!

But I underestimated the possibilities, because, to paraphrase Han Gruber in that greatest of all Christmas movies (Die Hard), ladies and gentlemen, I give you Hillary. Rodham. Clinton:

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is providing an explanation for controversial comments she made earlier this month about voters who supported President Trump during the 2016 election. “I understand how some of what I said upset people and can be misinterpreted,” Clinton wrote in a lengthy Facebook post late Saturday explaining her remarks. “I meant no disrespect to any individual or group. And I want to look to the future as much as anybody.”

About that Facebook post from Herself, you can click through to it if you want to punish yourself. (Though some of the comments make for amusing reading, especially the ones that gush on about Herself’s “eloquence.”) It goes on for nine tedious paragraphs where she essentially doubles down on . . . disrespecting white women, backwards-looking heartlanders, etc. The woman is so politically tone-deaf that even Harold Hill wouldn’t take her into his “think” system.

My work is done here for the day. Except to repeat again my advice to Democrats: PLEASE nominate this woman again in 2020, and make Lizzie Warren her running mate. Both are the gifts that keep on giving.

P.S. Yes, you’re right. I am underestimating the potential of this Washington Post headline over the weekend:

Yeah, DC is really ready for statehood. As the kids say, I can’t even.