House Intelligence Committee Concludes: No Collusion

The House Intelligence Committee has completed its investigation into Russia’s activities in connection with the 2016 election and released, this afternoon, a one-page summary of its findings. A full report will follow in a few weeks. Byron York reports that the committee’s main conclusion is that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians.

The committee also disputes the CIA’s claim that Russia’s regime interfered in our presidential election in order to help Donald Trump win. I think they are clearly correct in this. No evidence has ever been released that supports the CIA’s claim, which I think is partisan in origin. Further, it fundamentally makes no sense, both because the Russians, reading the Washington Post, the New York Times and 538, undoubtedly thought Hillary had the election sewed up, and also because the last thing Russia has ever wanted is a Republican, “America first” president.

The Democrats, led by the appalling Adam Schiff, presumably will respond in some fashion. But it won’t be easy: if the Democrats want to dispute the committee’s finding of no collusion, they will finally, at long last, have to produce some evidence.