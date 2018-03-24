Posted on March 24, 2018 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Faceplant Edition

It’s been a bad week for Facebook. Funny how everything that comes into the Trump vortex gets wrecked. Even porn. Apparently. As I’ve been saying for a while now, Trump’s eventual memoirs may well begin, “It was a dark and Stormy Daniels night. . .” Meanwhile, trade war? Trade war? Bueller? Bueller? Anyone? And once again, we learn that “omnibus budget” is Latin for “American people, screwed once again.”

From the looks of the budget, this makes sense.

Headlines of the week:

Feminist aisle at Walmart?

 

And finally. . . might as well stay ahead of the headlines:*

* (Why would you expect she’d have any trigger discipline?)

