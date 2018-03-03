The Week in Pictures: Gun-Shy Edition

So let’s take stock. Trump suddenly expresses some sympathy for gun control measures, which puts #The Resistance in a bind, because you’re supposed to be against anything Trump is for. Maybe Trump is a really clever guy after all. Meanwhile, the media continue to discover new depths of ignorance when it comes to guns. They can’t even do fake gun news right! Now—can someone please suggest to Trump that American gun manufacturers use imported steel and aluminum to make guns?
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .