The competition for the Worst College President in America is surely hard fought, but George Bridges of Evergreen State College in Washington State has to be the early favorite at the betting window. We’ve taken note of Bridges’ craziness before, here and here. He is an especially egregious example of the rot in college administrations where invertebrates thrive as a matter of course.

Bridges presided over the disaster of craziness that overtook the campus last year that resulted in the forced resignations of evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein and his wife, Heather Heying, an award-winning professor of biology, for the sin of questioning the radical racial orthodoxy that has overrun the campus, and despite being Bernie Sanders-supporting progressives themselves. Weinstein and Heying told their account of the whole matter in this terrific article back in December.

A few days ago the video below was posted in which Weinstein revisits Evergreen and explains the whole ridiculous story. It’s about 45 minutes long, but worth watching at least the first few minutes to refresh your recollection of this shameful story.

Meanwhile, last week some students took it upon themselves to write graffiti in some of the science department buildings, alleging that the sciences were vehicles of white supremacy. This stirred Bridges to address the problem with this email (click to embiggen):

Of course, just where does Bridges think his student body would have learned these “offensive” ideas about the sciences? Maybe from courses like this currently being offered at Evergreen State:

It is astounding that Bridges still has a job, but that speaks to the supineness and lethargy of college trustees today. Applications and enrollment at Evergreen State are down sharply this year, and the college is facing a large budget deficit. Perhaps a market test is starting to make itself felt.