An Anniversary Observed

Today is the 40th anniversary of when Bill Clinton, then the Attorney General of Arkansas, allegedly raped Juanita Broaddrick. Ms. Broaddrick noted the anniversary with a series of tweets that comprise a timeline of that day’s events. It starts innocuously:

Things went South rather quickly:

Of course, Horndog Bill wasn’t interested in the info she had brought:

It gets worse from there. Ms. Broaddrick has told this story consistently and unwaveringly for decades. She concluded her Twitter series with this:

There were no witnesses. We can all draw our own conclusions. But I have always thought that she is telling the truth. Ms. Broaddrick spent the rest of the day responding to vicious personal attacks by Democrats (as she was when she allegedly was raped by Bill Clinton) on Twitter. The “#MeToo” movement has not been heard from.

Bill Clinton has moved on. As the Democrats’ hero and most effective spokesman, he served two terms as President. In retirement, he has been a frequent guest on the Lolita Express. In the Democratic Party, it is no longer a liability to be named in newspaper headlines along with “Under Age Sex Slaves.” Had Clinton’s wife not been a uniquely inept presidential candidate, Bill Clinton would be living (occasionally, anyway) in the White House. The corruption of the Democratic Party continues apace.

