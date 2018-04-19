Investigate this

Yesterday Rep. Ron DeSantis and ten other Republican congressmen sent a letter to Attorney General Sessions, FBI Director Wray and Sessions designee John Huber seeking the investigation of Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Loretta Lynch and other players “in connection with 2016 campaign controversies,” as FOX News puts it in its report. Observing “the dissimilar degrees of zealousness” that have marked the investigations of the respective presidential campaigns, the letter cites a number of unresolved matters, including payments by the Clinton campaign via cutouts to procure the Steele Dossier.

Rep. DeSantis posted a PDF of the letter online. I’ve embedded it below via Scribd for readers who may find it of interest.

Criminal Referral by Scott Johnson on Scribd