More Contemptible Behavior By Liberals

We haven’t yet written about the fact that the Left is engaging in the despicable tactic of “demonstrating,” i.e. committing vandalism, at the home of Chris Cox of the National Rifle Association, and harassing his wife’s business. This report comes from the Associated Press:

Protesters are targeting the northern Virginia home of the National Rifle Association’s top lobbyist and say the protests will continue. In one case, court records show Patricia Hill of Lincoln, Nebraska, has been charged with misdemeanor destruction of property outside the home of NRA lobbyist Chris Cox.

***

Protesters also conducted a confrontational but peaceful protest April 10 outside Cox’s home as well as his wife’s nearby decorating business. Libby Locke, a lawyer for the Cox family, said the vandalism included spraying fake blood and defacing the home with stickers.

Catherine Koebel of Roanoke, Virginia, and Amanda Gailey, a professor with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, representing the Great Gun Melt, stood outside Cox’s home with a sign reading “Chris Cox profits off dead kids.” They handed out fliers urging a consumer protest of his wife’s business.

We have encountered Ms. Gailey before, when she harassed a conservative college student at the University of Nebraska. I noted that she had tweeted, “f*** [our] society…,” “f*** the laws…,” “f*** police officers…” and “f*** the NRA.” The asterisks are mine.

Koebel said Courtney Cox, Chris Cox’s wife, grabbed a cellphone from her hand and threw it to the ground, injuring Koebel’s hand in the process. She said she is considering pressing charges through a magistrate.

Democracy presumes a certain level of civility and accommodation among citizens. But how can we coexist with people this awful? Probably the only way to stop liberals from engaging in these disgusting tactics is to do the same to them, but I doubt that we can find conservatives who can match the Left for obnoxiousness, even if we want to.

My only other comment is this: it may be the NRA today, but if Leftists think the tactic is working, they will deploy it against conservatives of all stripes. It is important for all conservatives to stand with Chris Cox and anyone else who is subjected to this contemptible form of “protest.”