The Left Is After Your Denim Now

Enlightened people of New York—have we got the protest for you, happening tomorrow. Here’s the complete press release:

Thursday 12pm: Activists to Remove Jeans in Protest at Levi’s Times Square Store Over Company’s Climate Pollution

New Stand.earth Report Uncovers Levi’s, Fashion Industry’s Contribution to Air Pollution, Climate Change Deaths Worldwide

NEW YORK, NY — On Thursday, April 26, dozens of climate activists with international environmental organization Stand.earth’s “Too Dirty to Wear” campaign will descend upon the Levi’s store in Times Square, removing their jeans in a show of protest against the iconic jeans company’s climate pollution impacts.

WHEN: 12 p.m., Thursday, April 26

WHERE: Levi’s Store Times Square, 501 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

WHY: Stand.earth argues Levi’s and the fashion industry as a whole are complicit in exacerbating climate and air pollution around the world​, with the fashion industry contributing to approximately 8% of global climate pollution, according to a recent report.

VISUALS: Available visuals include activists removing their jeans, protesters holding “Levi’s are made from coal” banner and posters illustrating Levi’s climate impacts, interactive photo booth for passersby to take photos with activists.

ATTENTION EDITORS: Photos and video will be available at bit.ly/dirty-levis.

The protest comes one day after Stand.earth released its “Too Deadly to Wear” report, detailing the fashion industry’s — and Levi Strauss & Co’s — outsized role in the deadly impacts of climate change and air pollution across the globe. The organization is calling on Levi’s to be a fashion industry leader in protecting our climate by reducing pollution and transitioning to renewable energy in its supply chain

Read the report “Too Deadly To Wear: Levi’s Pollution, the Booming Fashion Industry, and its Role in Deaths from Air Pollution and Climate Change” HERE: http://fashion.stand.earth/

Among the report’s findings:

• Deadly pollution: The fashion industry is responsible for as many as 38,000 climate change deaths a year. Levi’s climate pollution can be correlated with as many as 31 deaths a year from the impacts of climate change — approximately one every 12 days.*

• Levi’s climate impact: Levi’s annual climate pollution is vast — equal to that of 1.1 million cars. Many of Levi’s factories are located in pollution hot spots in China.

• Ignoring the supply chain: 99% of Levi’s climate pollution comes from its supply chain. Yet the company has no policy, and has taken no meaningful action, to address impacts outside of its owned operations. Brand leader: With its financial strength, global brand recognition, and stated commitment to environmental sustainability, Levi’s is positioned to lead the fashion industry into ambitious climate action.

• Real commitment: To meet or beat the targets of the UN Paris Agreement on climate change, a true climate commitment from Levi’s must include: absolute reductions in total greenhouse gases, transitioning its entire supply chain to renewables, and committing to long-term carbon emission reductions.