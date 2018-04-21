The Week in Pictures: Double-Espresso Shot Edition

Has anyone done a public health impact analysis of closing every Starbucks in the nation on the same day in late May? There may well be a panic. Emergency rooms will be filled with people undergoing caffeine withdrawals. Millions of millennials won’t make it to work until 3 pm, instead of 10:30 am as usual. Alternative coffee purveyors will be overwhelmed. It’s going to be ugly. Meanwhile, I expect a quickie Netflix movie, “Oceans [of Coffee] 14,” where a decaffeinated George Looney leads an all-star cast in the simultaneous burglary of every Starbucks outlet in the country. I’m sure James Comey’s FBI will break up the plot.
Headlines of the week:
Power Line Dog of the Week:
Special 4/20 bonus dog pic:
And finally. . .