Twitter Censors Mainstream Conservatism

I tweet pretty regularly, almost always my own Power Line posts, but I never actually go on Twitter, in part because Twitter is a cesspool. Profane language is common, I often read about calls by liberals for conservatives to be murdered, and outrageous hate speech like the tweets I wrote about here is common. If you are on the Left, anything goes.

So you have to wonder why Twitter prevented this from appearing:

This tweet by Clear Energy Alliance promotes a video that is based on a report that my think tank produced on the folly of wind energy in Minnesota. (Steve Hayward and Peter Nelson wrote the report.) The report, which you can read here, is titled: “Energy Policy In Minnesota: The High Cost of Failure.”

This is the video; it was made by Mark Mathis of Clear Energy Alliance:

I can’t think of any reason why a Twitter employee would question the appropriateness of the tweet by Clear Energy Alliance other than the fact that it promotes a video that criticizes “green” energy cronyism, a sacred cow of the Left.

Conservatives made a terrible mistake when they mostly abandoned the web in favor of Facebook, Twitter and other social media. On the internet, of course, we are still somewhat subject to the whims of Google, but Facebook and Twitter have acquired a dangerous ability to suppress conservative speech. My impression is that their efforts in this regard have been stepped up recently, perhaps in anticipation of the midterm elections, perhaps because of a perception that the Left’s campaign to bring down President Trump is failing.