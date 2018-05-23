About that “sensitive matter”

In his post “More evidence of Deep State collaboration on the Steele Dossier,” Paul writes about how the story of how the dossier compiled by Christopher Steele found and its most salacious contents made their way into the mainstream media. Paul relies in part on Sean Davis’s Federalist column “BREAKING: E-mails Show FBI Brass Discussed Dossier Briefing Details With CNN.” Paul’s post and Davis’s column cite Senator Ron Johnson’s May 21 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Senator Johnson chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. In the letter he asks Wray to provide a list of all members of the “sensitive matters team” — the FBI’s euphemism for the Trump/Russia investigation. Senator Johnson also requests that Wray provide all details about how FBI officials “first learned that media outlets, including CNN, may have possessed the Steele dossier.” Response is sought by June 4.

I have uploaded a copy of Senator Johnson’s letter to Scribd and embedded it below. The document lays out the evidence. I set it forth here so that readers who may be interested can review it themselves.

2018 05 21 RHJ to FBI Director Wray Re Steele Dossier by Scott Johnson on Scribd