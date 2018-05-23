True origin of the probe

When did the counterintelligence investigation that culminated in the Mueller Switch Project begin? That, it turns out, is not an easy question. Whole lotta lyin’ goin’ on. Byron York explores the question in an Examiner column devoted to the question, as does George Neumayr in his related American Spectator column.

The New York Times has served up three origin stories. As each story has been served up in turn, the previous stories have been artfully deposited down the memory hole. The Times feels no need to explain the succession to its readers. They believe. They believe because it is absurd.

A critical reader might infer from the Times’s rewriting of the past with the assistance of its various unnamed government informants, to use the term of art employed by the Times in its most recent origin story, that each of these stories is mythical. That the Times’s informants are using the Times to hide the truth. That, to repeat myself, there’s a whole lotta lyin’ goin’ on.

Andrew McCarthy traces the true origin of the investigation in his aptly titled NR column “The Real Origination Story of the Trump-Russia Investigation.” Long story short, as we might have guessed from all that lyin’: “The Trump-Russia investigation did not originate with Page or Papadopoulos. It originated with the Obama administration.”