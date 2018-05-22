Trump top 10 (or so), cont’d

I’m beginning to think my “Trump top 10 (or so)” is an infinitely expanding universe. I want to add a few items.

• His great undoing of the Obama regime (a work in progress).

• His refusal to bow down to the gods of political correctness.

• His prompt killing of the congealing conventional wisdom promoted by Obama for entirely self-serving reasons that we were condemned to 2 percent GDP growth for the indefinite future.

UPDATE (forgive me, President Trump):

• Justice Neil Gorsuch (with thanks to the frequently derided Senate Republican Caucus for keeping the seat vacant until Trump’s election).

• Judge David Stras et al.