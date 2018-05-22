Posted on May 22, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Donald Trump, Trump administration

Trump top 10 (or so), cont’d

I’m beginning to think my “Trump top 10 (or so)” is an infinitely expanding universe. I want to add a few items.

• His great undoing of the Obama regime (a work in progress).

• His refusal to bow down to the gods of political correctness.

• His prompt killing of the congealing conventional wisdom promoted by Obama for entirely self-serving reasons that we were condemned to 2 percent GDP growth for the indefinite future.

UPDATE (forgive me, President Trump):

• Justice Neil Gorsuch (with thanks to the frequently derided Senate Republican Caucus for keeping the seat vacant until Trump’s election).

• Judge David Stras et al.

Share
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line