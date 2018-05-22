Trump top 10 (or so)

I am not comfortable with the frequent effusions of “weird and outrageous things” (I’m quoting Victor Davis Hanson) that President Trump says. His words go well outside the box of conventional presidential behavior. It is a quality that probably eased his transition from business to politics. For more on the implicit question of character, I yield to Charles Kesler’s invaluable essay “Thinking about Trump.” For a man who seems habitually untruthful, one of his striking accomplishments in year two is the fulfillment of campaign promises.

Dr. Hanson performs a public service by contrasting Trump’s words with Obama’s deeds in “How democracies end: A bureaucratic whimper.” It is an illuminating column. To put it in mundane terms, the column provides much needed perspective.

The column arrives as I seek to articulate some of the reasons I am grateful that Trump is president. I’m not sure it is a useful exercise, but I want to register my gratitude. I offer the following list in telegraphic style on a provisional basis subject to revision, not necessarily in order of importance after number 1:

1. President Hillary Clinton — not.

• Making an issue of, trying to rationalize, trying to take seriously the threat to American sovereignty posed by stupid legal and illegal immigration policy.

• Withdrawal from Obama’s sickening Iran deal.

• Exposure of the Trump-Russia collusion story as hoax and scandal (it would never have happened without Trump’s election).

• Moving the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

• Expressing forthright support of Israel in its struggle against the Iranian and other terrorist forces seeking to destroy it.

• United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

• Making an issue of the status quo with North Korea.

• Withdrawal from ridiculous Paris Climate Accord.

• Rollback of overbearing Obama regulations.

• National security dream team: Mattis, Pompeo, and Bolton.

• He fights.

• Oh, yeah: President Hillary Clinton — not.