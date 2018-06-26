Mid-Week in Pictures: Red Hen Edition

Have you heard? Sarah Huckabee Sanders was ejected from the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, over the weekend, and I think by now the news has traveled to the farthest reaches of the United Federation of Planets. “Highly illogical,” Mr. Spock commented. Welcome to the wonderful world of anti-social media.

From the sound of things, the proprietors of Red Hen sound like they’d really rather be running a Little Red Schoolhouse, Maoist-style, than an eatery, unless liberal cannibalism is what they’re really trying to promote. Talk about a real “blue plate special”! In any case, if you tried over the weekend to check out the inevitable combat on their Yelp page, you found that Yelp’s site was having trouble keeping up with the traffic:

But once you got through, you find a lot of “reviews” like these:

I suspect the Red Hen is likely to suffer a large loss of business, given that it is based in a part of Virginia that voted heavily for Trump. But in the meantime, the memes are piling up, so here goes:

Chaser, from the Washington Post this morning, a dispatch from a reporter who traveled to small town Ohio to talk to citizens: