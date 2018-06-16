The Power Line Show, Ep. 75: The IG Report & Our Surf Forecast

This week I actually coaxed John Hinderaker to join me along with the Wizard of Oz behind the tech curtain at Power Line, Joe Malchow, to kick around the IG report on the Hillary investigation, and then in the second half of the show I converse with Henry Olsen on what can be learned from the latest primary election results, in the first of what we’re going to call our recurrent “big wave surf reports” on the purported “blue wave” coming in November. Henry’s conclusion at the moment: Democrats shouldn’t be waxing up their longboards just yet.

Extra credit if you can identify the surf tunes I include in the show in the middle and at the very end.

