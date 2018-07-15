Nunes on the indictments

I posted the indictments obtained against 12 Russian military intelligence officers by the Special Counsel this past Friday here. This morning Maria Bartiromo interviewed House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes about the indictments (video below). Nunes cited the March 22 Intelligence Committee Report on Russian Active Measures that was released the following month and posted online in redacted form (embedded at the bottom of this post). He also cited the Wall Street Journal editorial “After the Strzok stonewall.” I found the interview of interest and thought many readers would as well.

In the editorial, the Journal calls for declassification of the following documents (all quotations are from the editorial):

• FISA applications: “Justice and the FBI made one application and three renewals for warrants against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. The text of those applications would show the degree to which the FBI relied on the dossier compiled by Christopher Steele at the request of Fusion GPS. They would also show how honest FBI and Justice were with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that approves warrants.”

• Woods procedures documents: “The FBI is required to vet and support the facts its presents to a FISA court when it seeks a warrant to eavesdrop on a U.S. citizen. These rules are known as Woods procedures, and releasing sections of this Woods file would show the extent to which the FBI verified the dossier or other evidence it used as its justification to listen to Trump campaign aides. More broadly, Mr. Trump should declassify any document that demonstrates what the FBI and Justice knew about the provenance and accuracy of the Fusion-Steele dossier.”

• 302s: “These forms include information taken from the notes FBI agents make while interviewing a source or subject. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley last week asked Justice to declassify the 302s for 12 separate FBI interviews with Mr. Ohr concerning his contacts with Mr. Steele. Declassifying other 302s related to the subjects in this probe (including former Trump aides George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn ) would reveal what the FBI was told, who provided what information, and how much came from politically motivated sources.”

• 1023s: “These are the equivalent of 302s for counterintelligence, and they document FBI debriefings with informants or sources. Mr. Trump should declassify these and other documents showing interaction between the FBI and Mr. Steele, Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, Fusion backer Dan Jones, informant Stefan Halper, or anyone the FBI used to keep tabs on the Trump campaign. These documents would reveal the extent and dates of the FBI investigation of the Trump campaign.”

