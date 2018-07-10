Schadenfreude, Kavanaugh Edition

There is pleasure to be had in watching Democrats make fools of themselves. As expected, President Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court has brought out the crazy in America’s liberals. We have already noted an example or two. But there is much more enjoyment to be had.

The Reagan Battalion offers this left-wing Twitter mashup:

Leftist Twitter in Full Meltdown Mode.

(Kavanaugh edition) pic.twitter.com/KrxHinxsn7 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 10, 2018



You can only shake your head at the superhero powers allegedly wielded by a single Supreme Court justice. I’d be interested to hear Terry McAuliffe explain why “[t]he nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh will threaten the lives of millions of Americans for decades to come.” I guess Kavanaugh is literally Hitler!

The Democrats have been busy on email, too. This morning DNC Chairman Tom Perez emailed:

[Y]ou better believe that with Brett Kavanaugh on the bench, Roe v. Wade, affordable health care, labor unions, and civil rights will all be on the chopping block.

No more affordable health care, by decree of the Supreme Court! Unions are banned! All civil rights are abolished! As we have said many times, the leaders of the Democratic Party believe that the party’s members are stupid. I am afraid they may be right.

The DNC’s Political and Organizing Director sent out another email that was, from my perspective, optimistic:

Here are two things you should know now that Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court: * This appointment will affect monumental decisions made for the next half-century. * A vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh is a vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and gut the Affordable Care Act.

Will Kavanaugh really serve on the Court until he is 103 years old? It seems unlikely, but I hope so. Overturning Roe v. Wade and gutting Obamacare are probably too much to hope for–I am not sure how Obamacare might come back on the agenda–but we can always hope.

My own Senator Tina Smith–if you haven’t heard of her, you are not alone–probably will be defeated in November. In the meantime, though, she wants the far leftists among her constituents to know that she is with them. This morning she emailed:

I will not sit by while our values — abortion rights, voting rights, workers’ rights, reining in corporate interests — are hijacked by a conservative base desperate to make change not through democracy and the ballot box, but through the judiciary.

Apart from the suggestion that abortion is the Democrats’ number one value, that is pretty funny. Republicans want to change abortion laws “not through democracy and the ballot box, but through the judiciary”? Ms. Smith could use a history lesson. Conservative judges want Congress and other legislatures to make laws; the job of judges is to apply them to specific cases, not to invent or rewrite them. In other words, “change [comes] through democracy and the ballot box,” not the judiciary. Someone should get this message to Tina: she might decide to switch parties and run as a Republican.

Not all of the Democrats’ reactions to Trump’s nomination are amusing, however. More sinister is the claim that Kavanaugh’s nomination was the result of some kind of bargain between Justice Anthony Kennedy and President Trump. The claim is that Kennedy told Trump that he would resign if Trump would nominate his former law clerk, Kavanaugh, to replace him. This may be news to you, but the assertion is all over left-wing media. The story was promoted by AlterNet, Think Progress, Mother Jones, the New Republic, and other Democratic Party outlets. One example:

PJ Media has more.

Is there any factual basis for this “bombshell”? Of course not. It is classic fake news: a lie made up by a journalist or fake journalist and attributed to an anonymous source. That is enough for many liberals to run with. These are the sad times we live in.