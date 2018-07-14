Strzok mounts the Otter defense

Watching disgraced G-Man Peter Strzok lecture us on politics and patriotism this week made my skin crawl. He is a repulsive character. Neo-neocon drew on her knowledge of art to find the comic antecedent to Strzok’s deep thoughts in Eric “Otter” Stratton’s defense of his fraternity in Animal House (video below).

I have always been proud of Dartmouth’s contribution to cinematic history, but I am beginning to think that Animal House is an inexhaustibly rich masterpiece. Chris Miller told the story behind his contribution to the movie in The Real Animal House: A Mostly Lucid Memoir because, as the late Dartmouth Professor Eugen Rosentock-Huessy famously held, history must be told.