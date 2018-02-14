Liberals Double Down on Dumb

Paul and I have already commented on the invincible ignorance of Sen. Brian Schatz’s comment that invoking “Anglo-American heritage” is racist, and it really does seem as though Sen. Schatz was jumping to someone’s talking points memo about what right-thinking people on the coasts should say about Attorney General Sessions. Because Schatz has company, such as this from the likely next governor of California:

Not to be left behind is Harvard law professor Lawrence Tribe:

There’s just one problem for Tribe. Here’s something he wrote in the Washington Post just last summer:

The foundational case in the Anglo-American legal tradition is Thomas Bonham v. College of Physicians, commonly known as Dr. Bonham’s Case.

Actually, just to be a bit pedantic, Dr. Bonham’s Case was rather more influential on this side of the Atlantic than in England (see the classic books by Bernard Bailyn, Edward Corwin, or James Stoner on this point*), where the ambiguities of Edward Coke’s jurisprudence were soon overwhelmed by the doctrine of parliamentary supremacy on matters of law. But that’s a matter for my classroom.

In any case, I think Attorney General Sessions should bring a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to his next public appearance. On white bread. (Better still: Wonder Bread!) Just to watch the left lose its mind again.

* Ideological Origins of the American Revolution; The Higher Law Background of the American Constitution; and Common Law & Liberal Theory: Coke, Hobbes, and the Origins of American Constitutionalism.

P.S. Isn’t the name “Tribe” a cultural appropriation?