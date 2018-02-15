Tribe Trips Again

My normal mode in the wake of a mass shooting is to say nothing. There’s not much point in assailing the usual fixed positions of liberals on gun control. But Laurence Tribe, having already beclowned himself once this week, decided to double down again with this tweet about the Florida school shooting:

One might just as well reflect on the fact that so many of the recent mass shooters come from households with an absent father, but that wouldn’t fit the liberal narrative. Or is this “small hands” comment an attempt at some kind of oblique humor (or insult) about Trump?

Tribe is really losing it.