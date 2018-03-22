Posted on March 22, 2018 by John Hinderaker in Donald Trump, Federal Budget, Joe Biden

The President Responds to “Crazy Joe Biden” In Kind

I wrote last night about Joe Biden’s crazed sort-of-threats against President Trump. Early this morning, President Trump replied in kind, on Twitter. Read it and marvel:

In a more conventional vein, Trump also commented on the budget bill that has been hammered together in Congress:

The current stopgap spending bill can be filibustered in the Senate, so Trump is right that the Republicans “had to waste money on Dem giveaways” to get the legislation through Congress. The situation will only get worse following the midterm elections.

