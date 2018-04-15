Amy Wax speaks

We’ve written several times about Amy Wax, the distinguished professor at University of Pennsylvania Law School who has spoken truth to political correctness in the face of threats to her livelihood and attacks on her character. Penn law dean Ted Ruger has now succumbed to demands that Professor Wax be barred from teaching her the required first year course on civil procedure.

Paul Levy, a now former Penn Trustee Emeritus and Penn Law School Overseer, has resigned in protest of the treatment accorded Professor Wax at Penn. His letter to Penn President Amy Gutmann was excerpted in the Wall Street Journal. You can read the whole thing here.

This past Thursday the National Association of Scholars honored Professor Wax with its Peter Shaw Memorial Award for academic courage at the office of First Things in Manhattan. The NAS has posted video of the event along with much else here.

In his preview of the NAS event honoring Professor Wax, Paul noted that Professor Wax would speak and that she had plenty to say. As usual, Paul was right. Through the courtesies of NAS director of communications Keli Carender we have obtained an embeddable copy of the video (below).

Professor Wax’s ordeal is almost unbelievable. In her speech she chronicled in telling detail the disgraceful conduct to which she has been subject at Penn — all for uttering a few home truths and for speaking to her experience with the effects of affirmative action at the law school. Be sure to turn on the audio by clicking on the lower right hand corner. Despite the technical imperfections of the video, it is rewarding and highly recommended (by me).