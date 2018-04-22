Posted on April 22, 2018 by John Hinderaker in Free Speech, Leftism, Race

Candace Owens’ Moment: I’m Not Far Right, I’m Free [Updated]

Candace Owens is a young African-American woman who works through Turning Point USA, among others, to bring a message of empowerment to the black community. I believe this video first made her famous:

Owens uses a theme from the movie The Matrix to urge young people to “take the red pill” and become conservatives like her. She has even had the courage to take on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Yesterday morning, Kanye West tweeted his approval of Candace:

That caused the Left to go insane. Most of our readers (like me) probably know little about West, but he is highly influential among a broad segment of African-Americans and young people generally. His apostasy could not go unpunished. Reportedly, Adidas is contemplating canceling West’s shoe contract. But to his credit, West hasn’t backed down. These are among his many tweets of the last day and a half:

This is in line with Owens’ critique of Black Lives Matter.

It is hard to imagine the pressures that are being brought to bear on Kanye West, an immensely successful businessman. Openly parting company with Black Lives Matter and the racial left could cost him a great deal of money along with subjecting him to ceaseless calumny. Time will tell whether he can stand up to the bullying of the Left.

But I’m pretty sure Candace Owens isn’t going to crumble. This is some of what she has had to say lately:

Left-wing media have been attacking Owens furiously, while describing her as a “far right” figure:

Not quite sure how she qualifies as a “white supremacist,” but logic is not just optional on the Left, it is forbidden.

Some observers on the right think that because it involves Kanye West as well as Ms. Owens, the current controversy could prove to be a turning point both politically and socially. We can only hope that is true. In the meantime, if you live within driving distance of the Twin Cities, you have an opportunity to see Candace Owens for yourself. My organization, Center of the American Experiment, is hosting Owens at a lunch forum in downtown Minneapolis on May 8:

If you want to attend, you can get tickets here. ($30 per ticket, $300 for a table of 10.) I suggest signing up promptly, as the event likely will sell out quickly.

The Left’s desperation is evident on a number of fronts these days, but its determination to keep blacks on the liberal plantation is at the top of the list. Candace Owens is on the cutting edge of freedom for African-Americans. Her battle is vitally important to all of us.

UPDATE: I have to add one more tweet/video, which shows Candace in action shutting down some Black Lives Matter protesters. Brilliantly:

Share109
Reddit
Email
Shares 109

Responses

Books to read from Power Line