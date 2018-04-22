Candace Owens’ Moment: I’m Not Far Right, I’m Free [Updated]

Candace Owens is a young African-American woman who works through Turning Point USA, among others, to bring a message of empowerment to the black community. I believe this video first made her famous:

Owens uses a theme from the movie The Matrix to urge young people to “take the red pill” and become conservatives like her. She has even had the courage to take on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Yesterday morning, Kanye West tweeted his approval of Candace:

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

That caused the Left to go insane. Most of our readers (like me) probably know little about West, but he is highly influential among a broad segment of African-Americans and young people generally. His apostasy could not go unpunished. Reportedly, Adidas is contemplating canceling West’s shoe contract. But to his credit, West hasn’t backed down. These are among his many tweets of the last day and a half:

People demonize people and then they demonize anybody who sees anything positive in someone whose been demonized — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

The thought police want to suppress freedom of thought — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

Constantly bringing up the past keeps you stuck there — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

This is in line with Owens’ critique of Black Lives Matter.

there was a time when slavery was the trend and apparently that time is still upon us. But now it's a mentality. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

self victimization is a disease — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

It is hard to imagine the pressures that are being brought to bear on Kanye West, an immensely successful businessman. Openly parting company with Black Lives Matter and the racial left could cost him a great deal of money along with subjecting him to ceaseless calumny. Time will tell whether he can stand up to the bullying of the Left.

But I’m pretty sure Candace Owens isn’t going to crumble. This is some of what she has had to say lately:

Kanye West tweets 7 words and leftists rush to smear me as far-right & anti-LGBT. So what terrified them?

The truth did. The left is losing control of their blacks. Ready to be awakened? Watch the truth about my journey off the plantation w/ @RubinReport. https://t.co/YviWe4PQk0 pic.twitter.com/GcN35gBoIa — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

Left-wing media have been attacking Owens furiously, while describing her as a “far right” figure:

Racist. White Supremacist. Homophobe. Alt-Right. Sexist. Misogynist. Crazy Your words aren’t strong enough. Buzzfeed. The Wrap. DailyMail. Mediaite. Complex. Twitter. Yahoo Your whips aren’t long enough. #MindUnleashed — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 22, 2018

Not quite sure how she qualifies as a “white supremacist,” but logic is not just optional on the Left, it is forbidden.

Far right? Allow me to clarify: I believe the black community can do it without hand-outs. I believe the Democrats have strapped us to our past to prevent us from our futures. And I won’t stop fighting until all black Americans see that.

I’m not far right—I’m free. pic.twitter.com/wtqCuYPtM2 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

Some observers on the right think that because it involves Kanye West as well as Ms. Owens, the current controversy could prove to be a turning point both politically and socially. We can only hope that is true. In the meantime, if you live within driving distance of the Twin Cities, you have an opportunity to see Candace Owens for yourself. My organization, Center of the American Experiment, is hosting Owens at a lunch forum in downtown Minneapolis on May 8:

If you want to attend, you can get tickets here. ($30 per ticket, $300 for a table of 10.) I suggest signing up promptly, as the event likely will sell out quickly.

The Left’s desperation is evident on a number of fronts these days, but its determination to keep blacks on the liberal plantation is at the top of the list. Candace Owens is on the cutting edge of freedom for African-Americans. Her battle is vitally important to all of us.

UPDATE: I have to add one more tweet/video, which shows Candace in action shutting down some Black Lives Matter protesters. Brilliantly: