Chance the Rapper Weighs In

Candace Owens may have lit the fire that burns down the liberal order. Hyperbolic? No doubt. But one of America’s most respected conservatives emailed a couple of days ago:

I think we have all had a big boost in our struggles by Kanye West’s outreach to Candace Owens (I see that John has already invited Candace to Minnesota – a big coup!). Because of West’s influence in the culture and among blacks in particular, this is a huge development. In case you missed it Candace faced down Black Lives Matter and told them to stop whining about past injustices which didn’t affect them. West tweeted, “I love the way Candace Owens thinks.” …and all hell broke loose.

It certainly did. But so far, at least, West has held firm. Today he tweeted:

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

You can imagine the meltdown on the left. Someone on Twitter invoked Chance the Rapper, who responded:

As you would expect, President Trump has also been active on Twitter, hailing both West’s and Chance’s tweets.

Why the disenchantment on the part of African-Americans? Another Kanye West tweet suggests part of the answer:

Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Are we witnessing the beginning of a historic crack-up on the Left? I don’t know. One thing I will say for sure: if the Democrats think they are cementing their status among African-Americans by focusing their insane hatred on President Trump, they are deluded.

The woman who sparked this upheaval, Candace Owens, tweeted this today:

I WILL NOT ACCEPT THE NARRATIVE THAT BLACK PEOPLE ARE VICTIMS.

VICTORS-ONLY CLUB. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 25, 2018

This is Owens' challenge to the black community: do you want to be a victor or a victim?