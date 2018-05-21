Nunes approaches the target (2)

What is the true origin of the counterintelligence investigation that has culminated in the appointment of Robert Mueller as Special Counsel? Signs point to former CIA Director John Brennan — he was certainly in the mix — who has been on a verbal rampage roughly coincident with the inauguration of President Trump. His most recent effusion on Twitter shows him in characteristic form (below). If he had any friends, someone might perform an intervention.

Senator McConnell & Speaker Ryan: If Mr. Trump continues along this disastrous path, you will bear major responsibility for the harm done to our democracy. You do a great disservice to our Nation & the Republican Party if you continue to enable Mr. Trump’s self-serving actions. https://t.co/uAhgL6wfIC — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) May 20, 2018

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has demanded the FBI/Department of Justice documents relating to the origin of the counterintelligence investigation. As Nunes has persisted, anonymous authorities resisting his demand commenced a leak campaign with stories planted in the New York Times and the Washington Post (story linked here) this past Friday evening, both full of information all but identifying Stefan Halper as an informant working with the FBI to probe the Trump campaign.

Who is Halper? He is gingerly described as “[a] Cambridge professor with deep ties to American and British intelligence.” In its editorial “The FBI informant who wasn’t spying,” the Wall Street Journal states: “He has worked as a longtime U.S. intelligence source for the FBI and the CIA.”

The leak campaign of the anonymous authorities who took to the Times and the Post for the stories that surfaced late Friday was intended in part falsely to defame Nunes. Rep. Nunes appeared yesterday morning on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss it. Questioned by Bartiromo, Rep. Nunes spoke of his demand for the documents in issue and the resulting flak. This is an astounding interview.

Nunes answers in clear and straightforward fashion the questions posed to him by Bartiromo. He mentions his narrow avoidance of a possible set-up by which he was to take the fall for Friday’s stories. Nunes’s performance contrasts markedly with the smarmy slander of Senator Mark Warner and Jake Tapper on CNN yesterday morning (posted here).

Forgive me for repeating myself, as I do here. Rep. Nunes deserves some kind of award for statesmanship and political courage. Men in high places with eager servants in the mainstream media are desperately seeking to hide something that they really don’t want us to see. One infers from the flak he is taking that Nunes is circling the target.