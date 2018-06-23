The mask slips

The role of the mainstream media as an adjunct of the Democratic Party has never been more obvious than this apparent than over the past week with the media’s nonstop hysteria over enforcement of immigration law at the border. Are we permitted to have a country anymore? Apparently not.

John Heilemann is a mainstream media mainstay. He is managing editor of Bloomberg Politics, regular contributor to MSNBC’s Morning Joe and, as the Daily Caller’s Dominic Mancini drily notes (his quotation marks), “national affairs analyst” for NBC.

Mancini caught Heilemann letting his mask slip on Wednesday during a conversation in which he denounced President Trump on — what else? — his attempt to enforce immigration law at the border: “You can’t inflict this kind of policy on Americans, and not pay a political price. We have a great chance to inflict [a political price on Trump] and his party on November. We, I mean the Democratic Party.”

Got it, John. Thanks. Mission accomplished.

Heilemann quickly put the mask back on. “I’m not part of the Democratic party, but people who object to this policy, which I think is a lot of people.”

Heilemann is not just a mainstream media mainstay. He’s a fast-talking liar too!

Video via Rumble.