Politically Incorrect Cheeseburgers

Other Twitter users also expressed their disappointment, announcing they will no longer patronize the restaurant. “Looks like my family and I will be boycotting your restaurants from now on. You donate to the GOP, that means you stand with Trump and all his bigotry,” one Twitter user said.

I actually hope this catches on with liberals, because In-N-Out is always packed, and I’ll enjoy it if the liberals thin themselves out from the crowd. It will make for a more pleasant dining experience.

For readers in the east who don’t know it, In-N-Out burgers are certifiably the best chain burgers in the country. Don’t event think of trying to argue the matter in the comments section: it’s scientifically proven. I go at least once a week to a local outlet, and will probably move that to twice a week now that I know that liberals won’t be there.

It gets even better. In-N-Out burgers are esoteric, Straussian burgers. Yup—In-n-Out has a “secret menu.”

Actually, the real secret of In-N-Out is not all that secret, but you have to look closely at the fine print on the bottom of their drink cups:

Wait till California liberals find out about this! (Though someone may need to tell them that “John 3:16” is a reference to that samizdat book called The Bible.) Not only that, In-N-Out serves their drinks with plastic straws!

P.S. Turns out that In-N-Out has also made contributions to the California Democratic Party. You’ve heard of them: they’re the party of tolerance and inclusion.