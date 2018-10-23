Cory Booker: No comment

This is an update on my post #WhatAboutMeToo?. I called Senator Booker’s office yesterday morning to ask for comment on the story discussed in the post. I was told that she (Kristin Lynch) was in a meeting but was given her name, email address and office telephone number. I forwarded a copy of my post with this message to her (including the post URL at the top of the message):

Dear Ms. Lynch: I write for the website Power Line and have been following a story related to an anonymous accuser who claims that he was accosted by Senator Booker in 2014 (see links in the post above). I called you for comment this morning and was given your email [address] by staff. I wonder if you would be willing to take a look. I would appreciate any comment you may have on behalf of Senator Booker.

Thank you for your courtesies and consideration.

Scott Johnson