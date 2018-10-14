Karen Monahan speaks

Karen Monahan is Keith Ellison’s #MeToo nemesis. Ellison is the deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party candidate for the office of Minnesota Attorney General. Ellison’s abuse of Karen Monahan — the least of his disqualifications from office, but certainly a timely one for Democrats to confront — was voluminously documented in attorney Susan Ellingstad’s investigation of the incident (see report below). I wrote about the report in “The case against Ellison.”

We know the date and place of the incident. It was August 26, 2016, and it took place at Ellison’s apartment.

Karen Monahan hasn’t spoken much about the incident in public. She flew last week to Washington to record a segment on Sinclair Broadcasting’s Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson. The segment was broadcast this morning. It is well worth watching. For some reason, I cannot get the allegedly embeddable video to display. You can access it along with the text of the segment here. Ellison declined to speak with Full Measure.

Keith Ellison Investigation… by on Scribd