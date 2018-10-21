Standing up to the mob (2)

The interview of Senator McConnell by Laura Ingraham below dates back to October 5, in the immediate aftermath of the confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh tp the Supreme Court. Senator McConnell explicitly discusses the mobs opposing confirmation that Republican Senators faced at their homes prior to the vote. It is worth pausing over this interview and reflecting further on the Democrats and their supporters. This is the new Democratic normal.

Quotable quote: “We’ve been under assault, Laura. They’ve come to our homes…they’ve been after all of us….Everybody decided to stand up to the mob…They’ve come to our homes…They’ve been after all of us [Republican senators]. I just couldn’t be prouder of my members for refusing to roll over under this intense pressure, all of these lies.”