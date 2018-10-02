The devastating Ellison report

Lukas Mikellonis reports for FOX News that “Lawyer who cleared Ellison of domestic abuse allegations is partner at firm that donated $500G to Dems.” The lawyer is Susan Ellingstad. Her report on the abuse allegation against Ellison summarily concludes that the allegation is “unsubstantiated,” but the report in total is full of evidence that makes a devastating case supporting the charge. Read it for yourself below, which Mikellonis shows no evidence of having done. I summarize the relevant findings in this nearby post.

FOX News to the contrary notwithstanding, the report does not “clear Ellison.” Although Susan’s conclusion spares the DFL — her client — the immediate inconvenience of having to remove Ellison from the ticket, Susan’s investigation was not a sham and the report is not a whitewash. The abuse allegation against Ellison is supported by substantial evidence. Indeed, it is supported by more evidence than is Ellison’s denial.

Compared to the evidence supporting the claim of Christine Blasey Ford against Judge Kavanaugh — i.e., none — the evidence supporting Monahan’s claim is overwhelming. FOX News could perform a public service by summarizing the investigation and asking representatives of the Democratic National Committee — of which Ellison is deputy chairman — whether Ellison has passed muster with them in the face of the evidence summarized in Ellingstad’s report.

