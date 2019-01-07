McClatchy mania

In “Fakiest news of 2018” I gave the award to Greg Gordon and Peter Stone of McClatchy News. They earned it with their peddling of the Prague connection element of the Russia hoax and the smearing of Cleta Mitchell. When it comes to fake news, Gordon and Stone are Exhibit A.

I posted Cleta Mitchell’s email correspondence with Gordon and Stone so that readers could see with their own eyes that Gordon and Stone are firing blanks. I posted the email correspondence, most recently, in “(Re)reaaing Cleta’s email.” It is shocking.

Gordon and Stone are nevertheless only bit players in the larger story fabricated by Christopher Steele, Glenn Simpson, Fusion GPS, Perkins Coie, the Clinton presidential campaign, the DNC and (if the Steele Dossier is taken at face value) the friends of Vladimir Putin.

Where, oh, where is Robert Mueller?

I have taken the liberty of reiterating these points in the case of Cleta Mitchll for illustrative purposes in the hope that someone would take note. Ashe Schow now takes note in the Daily Wire story “Emails Reveal Media Outlet Ran With Non-Story Designed To Hurt NRA. That Outlet Is Now Repeating Its Mistakes.”

Near the top of her story Schow reshuffles and essentially restates the four hallmarks of a Fusion smear that I enumerated in “Anatonmy of a Fusion smear (2).” I wish she had attributed her analysis but I do appreciate her attention to the story.