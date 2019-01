Schick took advantage of Gillette’s bizarre marketing campaign to pitch its products to American men. We applauded Schick, but, to be fair, Barbasol takes the prize with this ad:

My only question about the ad is the suggestion that the guy is a “great grand-dad.” Seriously? I doubt that many great-grandchildren of WWII vets are shaving. But maybe some of them married young, I don’t know. In any event, the ad is a terrific, funny counterpoint to Gillette’s unforced error.