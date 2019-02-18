A Preview of the Green New Deal

Liberals love trains. I am not sure why that is; it certainly wasn’t true in the 19th and early 20th centuries. But as train travel has become less practical, liberals have learned to love it. Thus, a principal feature of the Green New Deal Socialism is reliance on passenger trains to replace air travel, and to largely replace automobile travel. Good luck with that–the liberals have a better chance of replacing beef with tofu.

In this context, the decision by California’s Governor to abandon the long-sought train route from San Francisco to Los Angeles is timely. Mark Mathis of Clear Energy Alliance has a nice short video that tells the story, and also relates the cost overruns that have plagued other train projects. Keep that in mind when the Greenies try to tell us the cost of the Green New Deal Socialism: