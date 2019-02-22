Posted on February 22, 2019 by Steven Hayward in Race, Race and racial bias, Sports

Charles Barkley, Still Dunking

I’m not much of an NBA fan (I prefer college hoops) but I did always enjoy watching Charles Barkley—”the round mound of rebound.” At only six-foot-six, Barkley always played like he was 6’10” around the rim. I even more enjoy listening to him talk. I remember when he was on the US Olympic “Dream Team” in the early 1990s, and a TV reporter asking him about their first round opponent, Zimbabwe: “Charles, what do you think about Zimbabwe’s team?” Barkley: “I think they’s in trouble.”

On one of the sports shows last night Barkley couldn’t stop himself from laughing about the Jussie Smollett hoax, about which he was prompted by an opening zinger from Shaq. Worth listening all the way through to the very end, where Barkley gets off an even better zinger (just 2 minutes long):

Responses

