Omar goes full anti-Semite again

Even before she won the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s Fifth District congressional seat, I noted that Ilhan Omar posed “A question for Democrats” (i.e., how they would deal with anti-Semitism in their party). Indeed, I posed the question to prominent Minnesota Democrats, including Amy Klobuchar. Now Omar raises the question in one way or another almost every day. This morning I borrow the headline over this post from WorldJewishDaily.com. FOX News has a good story here. WJD’s concise story reads as follows (tweets below):

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar went full antisemite on Twitter on Sunday, unleashing a viciously [anti-Semitic] conspiracy theory.

Omar was responding to a Tweet by the furiously anti-Israel journalist Glenn Greenwald, defending her against previous charges of antisemitism.

“It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” Omar tweeted, referring to hip hop slang for hundred dollar bills, implying payoffs to her critics.

Asked about the source of the money, Omar replied, “AIPAC!”

AIPAC is the largest pro-Israel lobby group in the US and a constant target for antisemitic conspiracy theorists. It does not give money to candidates or sitting politicians.

According to Politico, Democratic leaders did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Omar said her statements “speak for themselves.”

Indeed they do.